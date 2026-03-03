Hospital near China-Vietnam border renders services for patients from neighboring countries

Xinhua) 09:51, March 03, 2026

A staff member helps a Vietnamese patient (L) with admission procedures at Remin hospital in Hekou Yao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

It is not uncommon for Remin hospital, located near the China-Vietnam border, to see foreign nationals among its daily patient load.

In addition to conspicuous foreign-language guiding signs throughout its public areas, the hospital boasts a team of medical workers proficient in foreign languages, reinforced with smart translation software to ensure smooth communication of medical needs for every foreign visitor.

In recent years, the hospital annually renders services for more than 10,000 patients from neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A staff member helps a Vietnamese patient in wheelchair at Remin hospital in Hekou Yao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

It is not uncommon for Remin hospital, located near the China-Vietnam border, to see foreign nationals among its daily patient load.

In addition to conspicuous foreign-language guiding signs throughout its public areas, the hospital boasts a team of medical workers proficient in foreign languages, reinforced with smart translation software to ensure smooth communication of medical needs for every foreign visitor.

In recent years, the hospital annually renders services for more than 10,000 patients from neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A Vietnamese patient (R) talks with a medical worker at Renmin hospital in Hekou Yao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 26, 2026.

It is not uncommon for Remin hospital, located near the China-Vietnam border, to see foreign nationals among its daily patient load.

In addition to conspicuous foreign-language guiding signs throughout its public areas, the hospital boasts a team of medical workers proficient in foreign languages, reinforced with smart translation software to ensure smooth communication of medical needs for every foreign visitor.

In recent years, the hospital annually renders services for more than 10,000 patients from neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A Malaysian patient (1st R) poses for photos with doctors at Renmin hospital in Hekou Yao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2025.

It is not uncommon for Remin hospital, located near the China-Vietnam border, to see foreign nationals among its daily patient load.

In addition to conspicuous foreign-language guiding signs throughout its public areas, the hospital boasts a team of medical workers proficient in foreign languages, reinforced with smart translation software to ensure smooth communication of medical needs for every foreign visitor.

In recent years, the hospital annually renders services for more than 10,000 patients from neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. (Xinhua)

A Vietnamese patient (L) gestures to thank a doctor at Renmin hospital in Hekou Yao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

It is not uncommon for Remin hospital, located near the China-Vietnam border, to see foreign nationals among its daily patient load.

In addition to conspicuous foreign-language guiding signs throughout its public areas, the hospital boasts a team of medical workers proficient in foreign languages, reinforced with smart translation software to ensure smooth communication of medical needs for every foreign visitor.

In recent years, the hospital annually renders services for more than 10,000 patients from neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)