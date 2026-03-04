We Are China

County in SW China's Yunnan Province sees bumper harvest of income-boosting Gong Cai

People's Daily Online) 09:07, March 04, 2026

A villager harvests Gong Cai, a vegetable of the lettuce family, in Sangbulao village, Yangjiang township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Gong Cai, a vegetable of the lettuce family, has entered its harvest season in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, turning the fields across the county into a hive of activity.

In Sangbulao village, Yangjiang township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, where rows of vibrant, thick-stemmed Gong Cai stretch across the fields, farmers are busy harvesting, peeling, slicing and drying the crop.

"Growing Gong Cai ensures a much steadier income than working as a migrant worker," said a villager named Huang Yanhua, as he spread freshly sliced Gong Cai strips to dry.

This year, Huang planted 8 mu (about 0.53 hectares) of Gong Cai, which is expected to bring in an income of more than 60,000 yuan (about $8,766).

More and more households in Sangbulao village are enjoying income growth by growing Gong Cai.

"The crop has grown pretty well and we don't worry about sales," said a villager named Li Yongzeng, who also planted over 8 mu of Gong Cai this year.

The key to Yangbi's thriving Gong Cai industry lies in effective organization.

A villager cuts Gong Cai, a vegetable of the lettuce family, into strips in Sangbulao village, Yangjiang township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

The village has adopted a development model featuring close collaboration among enterprises, professional cooperatives and farming families, with cooperatives providing seedlings, technical guidance and guaranteed purchase.

This year, the village has grown over 1,700 mu of Gong Cai, with an expected output value of 10 million yuan.

In 2024, Gong Cai from Yangbi was included in China's national list of famous, high-quality, special, and new agricultural products.

Today, Yangbi's Gong Cai cultivation area exceeds 17,000 mu, and a complete industrial chain integrating planting, processing and sales has basically taken shape.

A villager dries Gong Cai, a vegetable of the lettuce family, in Sangbulao village, Yangjiang township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Freshly peeled and sliced Gong Cai, a vegetable of the lettuce family, dries at a villager's home in Sangbulao village, Yangjiang township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Gong Cai, a vegetable of the lettuce family, grows in Sangbulao village, Yangjiang township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

A villager carries Gong Cai, a vegetable of the lettuce family, in Sangbulao village, Yangjiang township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Photo shows an aerial view of Gong Cai fields in Sangbulao village, Yangjiang township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

