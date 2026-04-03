Azaleas bloom in South China's Guangxi
Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Tourists take photos in the azalea flowers in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- 'Pink marathon' kicks off
- Flower economy blossoms into China's spring consumption surge
- Greater Bay Area flower show kicks off in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong
- View of rapeseed flowers in E China's Jiangxi
- Trending in China | The ever-blooming art of Tongcao flowers
- Spring blooms draw visitors to Xinpu Bouyei ethnic township in SW China's Guizhou
- Tourism soars as flower-chasing season
- Tossed camera captures rapeseed planet
- Fields to vases: China's "beautiful economy" blooms globally
- View of rapeseed flower fields in China's Chongqing
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.