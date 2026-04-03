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Azaleas bloom in South China's Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:39, April 03, 2026

Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Vibrant azaleas blossom in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Tourists take photos in the azalea flowers in the Tongyong Village of Chetian Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)