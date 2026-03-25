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Trending in China | The ever-blooming art of Tongcao flowers
(People's Daily App) 16:41, March 25, 2026
The Tongcao flower is a traditional Chinese handicraft that dates back centuries. Artisans craft these delicate blossoms from the white inner stem of the rice paper plant (Tetrapanax papyrifera), softening the material with water and shaping it by pinching, twisting and rubbing. Each piece captures the refined elegance and enduring romance of traditional Chinese aesthetics.
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Yan Yutong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
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