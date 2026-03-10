Flowers bloom as temperature rises in China
An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying leisure time under blooming trees at the Daming Palace National Heritage Park, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 9, 2026. Flowers bloom as temperature rises in China. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
Tourists pose for photos with blooming trees at the Daming Palace National Heritage Park, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 9, 2026. Flowers bloom as temperature rises in China. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
