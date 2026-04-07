Spring flowers in full blossom during Qingming Festival holiday in NW China

Xinhua) 09:03, April 07, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows a view of flowers at the Jinjiping terraced field park in Pengyang County, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Spring flowers here are in full blossom during the Qingming Festival holiday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows a view of flowers at the Jinjiping terraced field park in Pengyang County, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Spring flowers here are in full blossom during the Qingming Festival holiday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows a view of flowers at the Jinjiping terraced field park in Pengyang County, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Spring flowers here are in full blossom during the Qingming Festival holiday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows a view of flowers at the Jinjiping terraced field park in Pengyang County, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Spring flowers here are in full blossom during the Qingming Festival holiday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows a view of flowers at the Jinjiping terraced field park in Pengyang County, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Spring flowers here are in full blossom during the Qingming Festival holiday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)