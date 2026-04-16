Water-splashing festival celebrated in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 10:04, April 16, 2026

People celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2026. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

People celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2026. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

People celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2026. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

People celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2026. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

People celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2026. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

People celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2026. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Children celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2026. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)