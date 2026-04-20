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Sea of sunflowers blooms in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:21, April 20, 2026
As spring breezes sweep across Yongping town in Jinggu county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, fields of sunflowers sway in full bloom. Their golden petals stretch under the warm sun, creating a gentle, golden sea of flowers. Bees buzz among the blossoms, butterflies dance in the air, and visitors wander through the fields, their laughter echoing across the landscape. This beautiful scene not only brightens the countryside but has also become a "golden industry" helping local residents boost their incomes.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
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