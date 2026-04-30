Bird diversity rises as ecology improves at Puzhehei scenic spot in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 14:37, April 30, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The environment in the Puzhehei scenic area has been steadily improved in recent years, leading to a significant increase in the number and diversity of birds. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Puzhehei scenic area by boat in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The environment in the Puzhehei scenic area has been steadily improved in recent years, leading to a significant increase in the number and diversity of birds. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The environment in the Puzhehei scenic area has been steadily improved in recent years, leading to a significant increase in the number and diversity of birds. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A flock of Asian openbill storks fly in the sky in the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 29, 2026. The environment in the Puzhehei scenic area has been steadily improved in recent years, leading to a significant increase in the number and diversity of birds. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An Asian openbill stork forages in the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 29, 2026. The environment in the Puzhehei scenic area has been steadily improved in recent years, leading to a significant increase in the number and diversity of birds. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows lotus flowers in the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The environment in the Puzhehei scenic area has been steadily improved in recent years, leading to a significant increase in the number and diversity of birds. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Tourists take photos in the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 29, 2026. The environment in the Puzhehei scenic area has been steadily improved in recent years, leading to a significant increase in the number and diversity of birds. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)