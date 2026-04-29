View of Three Pagodas at Chongsheng Temple in Dali, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 16:09, April 29, 2026

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Three Pagodas at Chongsheng Temple in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Three Pagodas at Chongsheng Temple in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Three Pagodas at Chongsheng Temple in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Three Pagodas at Chongsheng Temple in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Three Pagodas at Chongsheng Temple in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Three Pagodas at Chongsheng Temple in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a view of the Three Pagodas at Chongsheng Temple in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)