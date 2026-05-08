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Folk parade featuring fruits and leaves held in Yunnan's Ximeng

People's Daily Online) 15:25, May 08, 2026

A unique folk parade was staged on May 3 in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Local Wa ethnic residents dressed in suits made of fruits, vines and leaves paraded through the streets, presenting visitors with a vibrant display of traditional ethnic culture.

According to local tradition, the Wa people in ancient times lived largely by hunting. To approach prey unnoticed, hunters often disguised themselves with vines, plant leaves and ashes, a practice that gradually evolved into a distinctive art form.

During China's May Day holiday, Ximeng also organized a series of activities, including wooden drum performances, ethnic song and dance shows, bonfire parties and recreational competitions, injecting new vitality into the holiday economy.

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

A folk parade featuring fruits and leaves is staged in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Ximeng County Media Center)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)