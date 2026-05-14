Tea generates wealth for villagers in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:24, May 14, 2026

The aroma of Pidai tea filled the air in Xiaocun village on April 28, as Shunbi town, Yangbi county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province hosted a tea-making competition showcasing the local specialty.

Thirty-nine-year-old Luo Gaowu, who participated in the competition, intently watched the iron pan before him. Every movement, every glance, every turn of the leaves reflected his skill and confidence.

Luo Gaowu makes tea during a tea-making competition in Xiaocun village, Shunbi town, Yangbi county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of Shunbi town government)

Situated over 2,200 meters above sea level, Pidai village enjoys a mild, misty climate that produces tea with a naturally sweet, lingering flavor. Tea cultivation here dates back to the 1950s. Today, the village has over 450 mu (30 hectares) of tea plantations.

For years, local farmers struggled to turn their high-quality tea into stable income, but that has changed. Supported by Shanghai-Yunnan pairing assistance funds, Shunbi town upgraded village roads, paving smooth concrete paths that connect the mountains to the wider world. Tea transport became easier, and farmers' enthusiasm grew.

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Shunbi town, Yangbi county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of Shunbi town government)

The town government also focused on improving tea-making skills, offering free annual training and bringing in master artisans for hands-on guidance.

Thanks to his craftsmanship, Luo has been invited to local schools to teach students traditional tea-making techniques, helping preserve this cultural heritage.

"My family processes about 250 kilograms of dried tea leaves each year," said Luo. "It's often in high demand, with many customers ordering in advance." Tea production has lifted Luo's family income to between 30,000 and 40,000 yuan (about $4,421 to $5,895) annually.

Photo shows freshly pan-fired tea leaves in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

Today, Pidai tea has become a driving force in the area's rural revitalization efforts. Shunbi town plans to establish a Pidai tea experience center, where visitors can try their hand at picking, pan-firing, rolling, drying, and packaging the tea, blending agriculture, culture, and tourism into a new rural development model.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)