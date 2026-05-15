Waterfall clusters attract tourists in Jinping, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 11:19, May 15, 2026

Tourists visit the Ladeng waterfall scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 13, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo shows a view of the Ladeng waterfall scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 13, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit a waterfall at a scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit the Biaoshuiyan waterfall in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit the Biaoshuiyan waterfall in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit a waterfall scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo shows a view of the Ladeng waterfall scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 13, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)