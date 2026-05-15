Waterfall clusters attract tourists in Jinping, China's Yunnan
Tourists visit the Ladeng waterfall scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 13, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This photo shows a view of the Ladeng waterfall scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 13, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Tourists visit a waterfall at a scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Tourists visit the Biaoshuiyan waterfall in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Tourists visit the Biaoshuiyan waterfall in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Tourists visit a waterfall scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This photo shows a view of the Ladeng waterfall scenic area in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 13, 2026. In early summer, the waterfall clusters in Jinping attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tea generates wealth for villagers in SW China's Yunnan
- Discover Wudi Lake in Shangri-La, a blue-green jade cradled by snowy mountains
- Preschool turns terraced fields into a 'classroom' in SW China's Yunnan
- Folk parade featuring fruits and leaves held in Yunnan's Ximeng
- Rare two-colored water lily blooms in Puzhehei, SW China's Yunnan
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.