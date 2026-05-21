A tilt-shift lens reveals a 'miniature' wonderland in Guangnan, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:20, May 21, 2026

When viewed through a tilt-shift lens, the dramatic karst landscape of Dishui village in Guangnan county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, transforms into something entirely different. The grand vistas give way to a delicate, enchanting miniature world where every frame feels like a tiny fairy tale.

Deep in the tranquil mountains, a spring seeps from a cliffside, forming a small, elegant waterfall. The water trickles down the moss-covered rocks with a gentle splash. Below, a crystal-clear pool shimmers. Black swans glide across the water, their red feet paddling softly, sending out tiny ripples.

In this miniature world, mountains, water, blooming wildflowers, and charming creatures blend together, revealing the gentle, romantic soul of Dishui village

A tilt-shift lens reveals the hidden landscape of Guangnan county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Wei Yinyin)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)