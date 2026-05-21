A sea of color! Hydrangea flowers reach peak bloom in Ruili, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:12, May 21, 2026

Hydrangea flowers have entered their peak blooming season in Hongguang village, Ruili city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Vast fields of flowers burst into color—soft pinks and blues mingling with vibrant purples and reds—turning this border city into a romantic sea of blossoms.

The spectacular display has drawn crowds of locals and tourists eager to admire the flowers and capture the picturesque scenery.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)