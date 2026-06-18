"Mountains Rivers Show" staged in Lijiang, China's Yunnan
Actors perform during the "Mountains Rivers Show" in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. Since its premiere in Lijiang in May 2002, the show has been a long-running hit in 24 years, staging over 21,000 times, and has drawn an audience of about 20 million . (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Actors perform during the "Mountains Rivers Show" in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. Since its premiere in Lijiang in May 2002, the show has been a long-running hit in 24 years, staging over 21,000 times, and has drawn an audience of about 20 million . (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Actors perform during the "Mountains Rivers Show" in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. Since its premiere in Lijiang in May 2002, the show has been a long-running hit in 24 years, staging over 21,000 times, and has drawn an audience of about 20 million . (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Actors perform during the "Mountains Rivers Show" in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. Since its premiere in Lijiang in May 2002, the show has been a long-running hit in 24 years, staging over 21,000 times, and has drawn an audience of about 20 million . (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Actors perform during the "Mountains Rivers Show" in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. Since its premiere in Lijiang in May 2002, the show has been a long-running hit in 24 years, staging over 21,000 times, and has drawn an audience of about 20 million . (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Actors perform during the "Mountains Rivers Show" in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. Since its premiere in Lijiang in May 2002, the show has been a long-running hit in 24 years, staging over 21,000 times, and has drawn an audience of about 20 million . (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Actors perform during the "Mountains Rivers Show" in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. Since its premiere in Lijiang in May 2002, the show has been a long-running hit in 24 years, staging over 21,000 times, and has drawn an audience of about 20 million . (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Members of the audience pose for a photo with actors before the "Mountains Rivers Show" in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. Since its premiere in Lijiang in May 2002, the show has been a long-running hit in 24 years, staging over 21,000 times, and has drawn an audience of about 20 million . (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
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