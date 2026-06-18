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SW China's Tengchong turns purple as jacarandas bloom

(People's Daily Online) 15:01, June 18, 2026

Jacaranda blossoms spill across the streets of Tengchong in southwest China's Yunnan Province, transforming the city into a dreamy summer wonderland.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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