CPC members urged to study, implement Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building

(Xinhua) 10:17, June 20, 2026

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Central Leading Group for Party Building of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has issued a notice on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building.

According to the notice, since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has set forth a series of new ideas, thoughts and strategies on the Party's self-governance and on efforts to strengthen the Party, forming Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building.

The notice said the Thought is an important component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and provides the fundamental guidance and action guide for advancing Party building in the new era.

Studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building is conducive to continuously advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance, and to ensuring steady and sustained progress in Chinese modernization, said the notice.

The notice required Party committees and leading Party members' groups at all levels to organize study and training programs and turn the outcomes of such programs into concrete actions to strengthen the Party.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)