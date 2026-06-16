Xi voices support for new Myanmar government in coordinating development, security

(Xinhua) 14:04, June 16, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China places ties with Myanmar as a priority in neighborhood diplomacy, and supports the new Myanmar government in coordinating development and security imperatives to find a correct path of development that suits its national conditions and wins popular support, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when holding talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)