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Presidents of China, Myanmar attend signing ceremony of cooperation documents
(Xinhua) 13:14, June 16, 2026
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents in Beijing on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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