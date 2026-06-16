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Presidents of China, Myanmar attend signing ceremony of cooperation documents

(Xinhua) 13:14, June 16, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents in Beijing on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

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