Myanmar's president arrives in Beijing for state visit

(Xinhua) 16:35, June 15, 2026

President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrives in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit to China from June 15 to 19. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrives in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit to China from June 15 to 19. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrives in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit to China from June 15 to 19. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

A plane carrying President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrives in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit to China from June 15 to 19. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)