China, Myanmar sign cooperation agreement on 2026 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund projects

Xinhua) 13:40, May 29, 2026

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia (1st L) and Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs U Ko Ko Kyaw (1st R) sign the Agreement of Cooperation on Projects of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund (2026) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

NAY PYI TAW, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The signing ceremony of the Agreement of Cooperation on Projects of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund (2026) was held here on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia and Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs U Ko Ko Kyaw.

Ma said that the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation has flourished over the past decade, implementing a large number of "small but beautiful" projects that have tangibly improved the living conditions of local people and further tightened the emotional bonds among the people of the six Lancang-Mekong nations.

China will uphold the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work hand in hand with Myanmar to promote the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation to go deeper and more practical, contributing to the joint building of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home, Ma added.

Myanmar's Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Tin Maung Swe expressed gratitude for China's support, noting that projects under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund have made significant contributions to the economic and social development within the region.

Myanmar will properly implement the new projects to better benefit the people, he said.

Myanmar's Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Tin Maung Swe speaks during the signing ceremony of the Agreement of Cooperation on Projects of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund (2026) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)