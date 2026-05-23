Feature: Myanmar, China brew friendship through tea on International Tea Day

Xinhua) 10:00, May 23, 2026

Guests attend the China-Myanmar Cultural Salon of Tea for Harmony 2026 in Yangon, Myanmar, May 21, 2026. The event was held here on Thursday. Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Myanmar Tea Association, it brought together more than 300 representatives from governmental organizations, trade associations, universities, enterprises and media of China and Myanmar. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The fragrance of tea and the sound of traditional music filled the halls of the National Museum of Myanmar in Yangon on Thursday in celebration of International Tea Day through culture, tradition and shared heritage.

The China-Myanmar Cultural Salon of Tea for Harmony 2026, an event highlighting how tea continues to connect communities across borders, was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Myanmar Tea Association.

Guests sampled a variety of tea products, from refreshing iced lemon tea to Myanmar's traditional pickled tea leaf salad, while cultural performances blended Chinese and Myanmar traditions through music, dance and tea ceremonies.

For many participants, the event was about more than tea. It was also a celebration of cultural understanding.

"We are organizing this memorable event to exchange tea cultures between China and Myanmar," said U Ye Htut, president of the Myanmar Tea Association.

He said the event created opportunities for closer exchanges in tea production, technology and culture between the two countries, while also allowing Myanmar to showcase the richness and progress of its own tea traditions.

"This is the first event of its kind. We will try to hold this kind of event again next year," he added.

Among the exhibitors was U Kar Ka Company, a Myanmar tea business founded in 1928. Its display attracted visitors with fried tea sesame snacks, iced lemon tea and Myanmar's famous pickled tea leaf salad.

"We are very happy to exhibit tea products in this cultural exchange event representing Myanmar," said the company's manager, Nyan Min Aung, noting that tea has long held an important place in Myanmar society and was once included in royal ceremonies.

At the event, U Thein Htwe, managing director of Shwe Panlaw Company and an executive committee member of the Myanmar Tea Association, said, "China and Myanmar both drink tea as a hot beverage, while Myanmar also has a unique culture of eating pickled tea leaf salad. It is something unique in the world."

One of the event's main goals, he said, was to help Chinese visitors better understand Myanmar tea and its distinct flavors. Chinese guests sampled the pickled tea leaf salad during the exhibition, opening possibilities for future exports and business cooperation, he said.

"It is a helpful event for Myanmar tea producers and the tea sector," he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged China's advanced tea industry and traditions, saying Myanmar producers still have much to learn from China's tea technology and brewing arts.

"China's tea brewing culture is very systematic and meticulous," he said, pointing to the wide variety of teas on display, including white tea, black tea, green tea, oolong and Pu'er.

For younger participants, the event offered an opportunity to experience cultural exchange firsthand.

Zwe Paing Htet, a 21-year-old student studying Chinese language at the Myanmar Golden Education Sharing Center, said the event helped him better understand how tea connects people in both countries.

He said cultural exchange is an important way for people from different countries to learn about each other's lifestyles and traditions. "When countries exchange cultures, citizens understand how they live and what kind of culture they have, and they become closer."

Observed annually on May 21, International Tea Day celebrates the cultural, economic and social importance of tea around the world. The 2026 theme, "Sustaining Tea, Supporting Communities," honors not only tea itself, but also the farmers, producers and communities whose lives are connected to it.

Guests attend the China-Myanmar Cultural Salon of Tea for Harmony 2026 in Yangon, Myanmar, May 21, 2026. The event was held here on Thursday. Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Myanmar Tea Association, it brought together more than 300 representatives from governmental organizations, trade associations, universities, enterprises and media of China and Myanmar. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Guests attend the China-Myanmar Cultural Salon of Tea for Harmony 2026 in Yangon, Myanmar, May 21, 2026. The event was held here on Thursday. Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Myanmar Tea Association, it brought together more than 300 representatives from governmental organizations, trade associations, universities, enterprises and media of China and Myanmar. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Guests attend the China-Myanmar Cultural Salon of Tea for Harmony 2026 in Yangon, Myanmar, May 21, 2026. The event was held here on Thursday. Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Myanmar Tea Association, it brought together more than 300 representatives from governmental organizations, trade associations, universities, enterprises and media of China and Myanmar. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

A woman makes Laphet (tea leaf) salad during the China-Myanmar Cultural Salon of Tea for Harmony 2026 in Yangon, Myanmar, May 21, 2026. The event was held here on Thursday. Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Myanmar Tea Association, it brought together more than 300 representatives from governmental organizations, trade associations, universities, enterprises and media of China and Myanmar. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)