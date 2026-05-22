Chinese tea culture event held in Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 14:19, May 22, 2026

Participants attend the "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 21, 2026. An event titled "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" was held in Tashkent Thursday to celebrate International Tea Day. Guests from various sectors of China and Uzbekistan attended the event to experience traditional Chinese tea culture through tea tasting, performances, and cultural exchanges. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

An Uzbek musician plays the Hulusi, a traditional Chinese wind instrument, during the "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 21, 2026. An event titled "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" was held in Tashkent Thursday to celebrate International Tea Day. Guests from various sectors of China and Uzbekistan attended the event to experience traditional Chinese tea culture through tea tasting, performances, and cultural exchanges. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Uzbek girls dressed in Hanfu, a traditional Chinese costume, pose for photos during the "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 21, 2026. An event titled "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" was held in Tashkent Thursday to celebrate International Tea Day. Guests from various sectors of China and Uzbekistan attended the event to experience traditional Chinese tea culture through tea tasting, performances, and cultural exchanges. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

An Uzbek guest tastes Chinese tea during the "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 21, 2026. An event titled "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" was held in Tashkent Thursday to celebrate International Tea Day. Guests from various sectors of China and Uzbekistan attended the event to experience traditional Chinese tea culture through tea tasting, performances, and cultural exchanges. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)