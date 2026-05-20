Chinese tea cultural event held in Budapest, Hungary

Xinhua) 10:31, May 20, 2026

A tea master demonstrates Suzhou embroidery during a Chinese tea cultural event in Budapest, Hungary, on May 19, 2026. A Chinese tea cultural event themed "Tea: The Taste of Harmony" was held Tuesday in Budapest to promote cultural exchanges between China and Hungary through traditional tea ceremonies and artistic performances. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

A Chinese artisan demonstrates her embroidery skills during a Chinese tea cultural event in Budapest, Hungary, on May 19, 2026. A Chinese tea cultural event themed "Tea: The Taste of Harmony" was held Tuesday in Budapest to promote cultural exchanges between China and Hungary through traditional tea ceremonies and artistic performances. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

A tea master demonstrates tea brewing during a Chinese tea cultural event in Budapest, Hungary, on May 19, 2026. A Chinese tea cultural event themed "Tea: The Taste of Harmony" was held Tuesday in Budapest to promote cultural exchanges between China and Hungary through traditional tea ceremonies and artistic performances. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

A Chinese artisan demonstrates her embroidery skills during a Chinese tea cultural event in Budapest, Hungary, on May 19, 2026. A Chinese tea cultural event themed "Tea: The Taste of Harmony" was held Tuesday in Budapest to promote cultural exchanges between China and Hungary through traditional tea ceremonies and artistic performances. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)