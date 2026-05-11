Feature: Chinese culture draws thousands at colorful festival in Argentina

Xinhua) 14:19, May 11, 2026

LUJAN, Argentina, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Traditional Chinese music, dance, food and martial arts drew thousands of visitors Sunday to the city of Lujan, about 70 km west of Buenos Aires, for a colorful cultural festival.

Titled "China in Lujan," the event, held at Ameghino Park, marked its third consecutive annual edition since 2024.

The program featured dragon and lion dances, Chinese martial arts, live music performed on traditional instruments, food stands and displays of traditional Chinese clothing.

Nicolas Capelli, Lujan's secretary of culture and tourism, depicted the event as not only a tourist attraction but also part of a broader cultural exchange process built over several years with the Chinese city of Taizhou.

"Each edition keeps growing. It is bigger and more colorful every year," Capelli told Xinhua.

He said other cities in Buenos Aires province have expressed interest in replicating the event, a sign of growing enthusiasm for cultural exchange with China.

Martial arts demonstrations were led by the Argentine Wushu Club, which was founded in 2008 by Chinese master Chen Min.

Chen said events like the festival help bring the two peoples closer together and deepen mutual understanding.

"Chinese culture is very rich and has a history of more than 5,000 years," Chen told Xinhua. "Occasions like this help us understand each other better."

The festival also featured performances on the guzheng -- a traditional Chinese instrument -- as well as tango performances and gift activities for visitors.

The event was organized by the Lujan municipal culture and tourism office and the Argentine Wushu Club, with support from the Argentine Wushu Federation and other institutions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)