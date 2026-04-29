China's cultural sector revenue up 6.4 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 15:48, April 29, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Major enterprises in China's cultural sector and related industries reported steady revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, official data showed Wednesday.

The 82,000 surveyed enterprises posted combined operating revenue of 3.56 trillion yuan (about 518.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three months, up 6.4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Revenue of cultural production companies rose 1.5 percent year on year, while that of cultural wholesale and retail firms increased 2.6 percent. Cultural services enterprises saw revenue expand 9.9 percent.

Creative design services recorded revenue growth of 12 percent, content creation and production rose 10.7 percent, and news information services increased 10.3 percent.

By region, cultural enterprises in eastern China saw revenue rise 6.9 percent year on year, while those in central and western China reported growth of 3.8 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively. Revenue in northeast China fell 8.3 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)