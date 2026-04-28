Chinese traditional culture makes debut at Togo's Independence Day celebrations

Xinhua) 08:55, April 28, 2026

A Chinese traditional culture contingent composed of students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Lome participates in Togo's Independence Day parade in Lome, Togo, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

LOME, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Togo on Monday held a grand military parade and civilian procession to celebrate the 66th anniversary of its independence.

Togolese President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tove, President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe, along with other dignitaries, representatives from various sectors and members of the diplomatic corps, attended the event.

Chinese Ambassador to Togo Wang Min was invited to observe the ceremony from the grandstand.

This year's celebrations were held under the theme "Hospitality and Mediation in the Service of Active Diplomacy for Peace, Security and Socio-Economic Progress of Nations."

A Chinese traditional culture contingent composed of students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Lome made its debut as the first folklore group in the procession, marking the first appearance of a foreign cultural contingent in the history of Togo's Independence Day parade.

A total of 34 Confucius Institute students, dressed in traditional Hanfu and ethnic costumes, held peony-patterned umbrellas, while dragon and lion dance performers moved among them.

The display conveyed sincere festive greetings to the Togolese people and won warm applause and high praise from the audience.

Wang told Xinhua that the presence of "Chinese red" stood out in the procession, complementing Togo's traditional cultural formations and jointly painting a vivid picture of harmonious exchanges between Chinese and Togolese civilizations.

She added that the performance had become a highlight of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Military personnel participate in Togo's Independence Day parade in Lome, Togo, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

Military vehicles participate in Togo's Independence Day parade in Lome, Togo, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

A Chinese traditional culture contingent composed of students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Lome participates in Togo's Independence Day parade in Lome, Togo, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

A Chinese traditional culture contingent composed of students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Lome participates in Togo's Independence Day parade in Lome, Togo, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)