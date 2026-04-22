'Becoming Chinese' on Gulangyu: A Tanzanian's journey into everyday life

10:42, April 22, 2026 By Zhang Rong, Zeng Shurou, Kwizela Aristide Basebya ( People's Daily Online

Aris, from Tanzania, recently joined the growing "becoming Chinese" trend, in which foreigners immerse themselves in everyday Chinese culture, heading to Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, in search of an authentic slice of Chinese life.

On the island, known as the "Garden on the Sea" and "Piano Island," he wandered through historic neighborhoods defined by a unique blend of Chinese and Western architecture, tracing stories embedded in century-old buildings. He visited a traditional Minnan teahouse to learn the art of brewing Gongfu tea, and later sat by the coast, listening to the rhythm of waves mingling with piano melodies. Through these moments—found in bricks and mortar, in tea and tradition—he encountered a vivid and authentic slice of Chinese daily life.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Gulangyu brings together architectural art, folk culture, and natural landscapes, reflecting a distinctive fusion of Chinese and Western cultures. Today, the island continues to present an open and inclusive image of Chinese culture, serving as an important window for international visitors to better understand China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)