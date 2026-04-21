Saudi, Chinese communities mark Int'l Chinese Day with culture, tech showcase in Jeddah

Xinhua) 14:05, April 21, 2026

Saudi students interact with Chinese language teachers during an event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2026. More than 1,000 people gathered here on Monday to mark the 2026 International Chinese Language Day, joining hands-on cultural activities and performances at an event co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General, King Abdulaziz University, and Chinese education agencies. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 1,000 people gathered Monday in Jeddah to mark the 2026 International Chinese Language Day, joining hands-on cultural activities and performances at an event co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General, King Abdulaziz University, and Chinese education agencies.

Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the event drew Saudi and Chinese community members who tried calligraphy, paper-cutting, and lacquer fan-making alongside AI-powered translation displays and smart interactive exhibits featuring new energy vehicles.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yi said interest in learning Chinese has grown steadily in Saudi Arabia and called the language "the language of the future" amid deepening ties between Beijing and Riyadh under the Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030.

Abdul Khaliq Al-Zahrani, director general of the Saudi Ministry of Media's Makkah branch, said language "is not merely a tool of communication, but also a bridge connecting people of different countries."

The opening ceremony included Chinese speeches and poetry recitations by Saudi students, along with erhu music and acrobatics.

Saudi learner Elyas Alhuwaymil, who has studied Chinese for over two years, said the language has "opened a broader world" for him and expressed hope to study in China.

Ahmed Mousa Alamri, a Chinese-language major at King Abdulaziz University, said the event deepened his interest in Chinese culture and strengthened his goal to pursue further study in China.

People attend an event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2026. More than 1,000 people gathered here on Monday to mark the 2026 International Chinese Language Day, joining hands-on cultural activities and performances at an event co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General, King Abdulaziz University, and Chinese education agencies. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

People taste Chinese food during an event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2026. More than 1,000 people gathered here on Monday to mark the 2026 International Chinese Language Day, joining hands-on cultural activities and performances at an event co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General, King Abdulaziz University, and Chinese education agencies. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

A Saudi student tries Chinese calligraphy during an event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2026. More than 1,000 people gathered here on Monday to mark the 2026 International Chinese Language Day, joining hands-on cultural activities and performances at an event co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General, King Abdulaziz University, and Chinese education agencies. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)