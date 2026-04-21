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Exploring Gulangyu, Xiamen through a color wheel
By Sheng Chuyi, Zhang Wenjie, Panagiota Ntourma (People's Daily Online) 13:27, April 21, 2026
Let's explore Gulangyu, Xiamen, through a color wheel!
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)
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