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Exploring Gulangyu, Xiamen through a color wheel

By Sheng Chuyi, Zhang Wenjie, Panagiota Ntourma (People's Daily Online) 13:27, April 21, 2026

Let's explore Gulangyu, Xiamen, through a color wheel!

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)

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