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Unlock Gulangyu Island's artistic vibe in style

By Su Yingxiang, Wu Chaolan, Elena Davydova, Liu Ning, Zhao Jian (People's Daily Online) 09:39, April 22, 2026

Locals say, "You haven't truly experienced Xiamen until you've been to Gulangyu Island." Grab a brew, get lost in a good read, or enjoy lively shows while taking in the view. Follow Elena to unlock Gulangyu Island's artistic vibe in style in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)

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