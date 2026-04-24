Interview: Malaysia eyes increased cooperation with China on cultural content, says Malaysian official

Xinhua) 10:25, April 24, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia sees broad scope for cooperation with China on online safety and cultural content, Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in a recent dialogue with regional and international media.

Referring to Malaysia's evolving regulatory framework for social media and online platforms, Fahmi stressed that while the Malaysian and Chinese systems differ, there are shared principles that can underpin cooperation, he told Xinhua.

"I think there's a lot that we can work together on," he said.

Turning to cultural cooperation, Fahmi said Malaysia sees significant room to deepen ties with China and other Asian partners in the field of content creation, particularly as countries seek to diversify away from Western-dominated formats.

He said a recent visit to China exposed him to the fast-rising format of micro drama, which is very short, serialized video content designed for people on the move. "I was very inspired by a new format that is widely available in China, which is micro drama."

Upon returning to Kuala Lumpur, he instructed state broadcaster RTM to work with the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) to develop a series of micro drama productions in Malaysia. The government hopes these will begin airing in the second or third quarter of this year.

Fahmi noted that cultural collaboration between Malaysia and China is already visible, pointing to Malaysian singers who have built successful careers in China, including singer-songwriter Sheila Amzah, whose talent in Chinese-language songs has earned her a huge fan base in China, as well as Malaysians' strong interest in Chinese artists.

From online safety and AI governance to new content formats and cultural exchanges, Fahmi said Malaysia is ready to learn from and work with China and other Asian partners while crafting solutions suited to its own legal framework and social context.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)