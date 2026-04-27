"Chinese Bridge" contest fosters cultural exchanges among U.S. youths

Xinhua) 13:59, April 27, 2026

NEW YORK, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The eastern U.S. regional finals of the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition concluded on Saturday, with participants sharing their experiences with China and their passion for Chinese culture.

A total of 28 contestants from states including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine took part in the finals, demonstrating their Chinese language skills and cultural knowledge through speeches, quizzes and performances, such as Chinese poetry recitations, Kung Fu demonstrations, traditional dance and pop song singing.

Hannah Yanovor from Columbia University won the championship in the college group, while Harrison Green and Sophina Marie Quattrock-Chin took first place in the secondary and elementary school groups, respectively. They will go on to compete in the global "Chinese Bridge" finals to be held in China.

For Yanovor, who has been learning Chinese for nearly three years, studying the language has opened a new window into understanding a vastly different country and culture.

"The more I study Chinese, the more fascinating I find the culture," she told Xinhua. "Now I'm so thrilled and look forward to visiting China."

Speaking at the event, Shenzhan Liao, senior vice president of the China Institute of America, encouraged young people to deepen exchanges and connections between the two countries through language learning, especially in the era of AI.

"It is even more important in the era of AI, because in the end, it is not AI that communicates between the United States and China," she said. "We want people, especially our next generation, to talk to each other and build genuine human connections."

Yougen Yu, education counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in New York, said that since its launch in 2002, the "Chinese Bridge" competition has brought together nearly 2 million participants worldwide, evolving into a global platform for young people to share their stories and perspectives.

"More importantly, it reflects the enduring vitality of educational exchanges," he said. "Through such sustained engagement, understanding takes root and develops."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)