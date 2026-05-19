Global Chinese poetry event held in multiple countries

Xinhua) 13:43, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The "Poetry Connects the World" event was recently held in Uzbekistan, Kenya, and Kyrgyzstan, bringing together Chinese language learners and enthusiasts to admire the beauty of Chinese poetry.

In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, around 300 representatives from the circles of education, culture, and arts attended the event. Performers from Nanjing University of the Arts brought 10 symbolic Chinese characters -- such as mountain, road, and snow -- to life through poetry, music, and dance, evoking the enduring spirit of the ancient Silk Road.

Xue Lian, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy, described Chinese as an "invisible bridge" connecting people across cultures, encouraging Uzbek youth to explore the language and build cultural ties. Nodir Karimov, vice rector at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, emphasized the event's role in deepening students' interest in Chinese and their understanding of its artistic and philosophical richness.

In the Uzbek city of Samarkand, dozens of students from local schools and universities presented classic poems through recitations, music performances, and Hanfu, or the Han-style clothes, displays.

Xiang Wei, director of the Confucius Institute at Samarkand State Institute of Foreign Languages, highlighted how listening, reading, and reciting poetry help students appreciate the unique charm of Chinese poetry and the spiritual values of traditional Chinese culture.

In Nairobi, Kenya, about 200 participants, including government officials, linguists, artists, and students, gathered for poetry recitals, musical and dance performances, and scholarly discussions at the Confucius Institute of the University of Nairobi. George Okeyo, managing director of the Kenya Literature Bureau, noted that Chinese poetry has been integrated into Mandarin education across Kenyan schools.

In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, over 600 people from political, educational, artistic, and media circles attended the event, which featured nearly 90 posters on Chinese characters and poetry, a prize-winning recitation quiz and lectures on modern expressions of Chinese characters.

Li Hua, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy, observed the growing interest in learning Chinese among Kyrgyz youth. Bishkek Deputy Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva said the event helps young people better understand Chinese culture. Rayyana Askarova, a tenth-grade student studying Chinese for two years, expressed hope that more events of the kind will be held.

Hosted by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China's Ministry of Education, "Poetry Connects the World" brings together Chinese learners and culture enthusiasts from around the world. Through online and offline activities centered on classical Chinese poetry, the event showcases the rhythm, imagery, and emotion of traditional Chinese verse and promotes cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and the rest of the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)