Chinese zodiac culture exhibition held in Amman

Xinhua) 16:23, May 18, 2026

AMMAN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition showcasing Chinese zodiac culture and the symbolism of the horse in Chinese civilization opened on Sunday at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Amman.

The exhibition, titled "Horses Herald the Spring -- The Global Exhibition of Chinese Zodiac Culture Celebrating the Year of the Bingwu Horse," will run through June 10. The event was attended by Jordanian Princess Wijdan Al-Hashemi, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei, Jordanian Minister of Culture Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh, as well as artists and cultural figures from both countries.

Director of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts Khalid Khreis described the exhibition as an important platform for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding.

"We are happy this evening to host this important exhibition, which expresses the spirit of Chinese culture," he said, stressing the strong cultural ties between Jordan and China.

Guo said that hosting this exhibition is not only another landmark event in cultural exchanges between the two countries, but also a vivid reflection of the mutual enrichment between Chinese and Jordanian civilizations in the new era.

He noted that the horse holds a significant place in both Chinese and Arab cultures, symbolizing strength, vitality, endurance and loyalty.

"This shared reverence for the horse enables us to transcend geographical distances and discover a natural emotional bond and psychological resonance between our peoples," he added.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in Amman and the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, featuring more than 400 images of cultural relics and artworks centered on the horse.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)