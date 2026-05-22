Chinese tea culture event held in Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:19, May 22, 2026

Guests watch a robot performance during a themed event titled "Tea for Harmony, Shared Beauty" in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2026. A themed event titled "Tea for Harmony, Shared Beauty" was held on Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia, bringing together guests from various countries to celebrate International Tea Day, which falls on the same day. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

JAKARTA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A themed event titled "Tea for Harmony, Shared Beauty" was held on Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia, bringing together guests from various countries to celebrate International Tea Day, which falls on the same day.

Hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, the event featured lectures on tea culture, tea art performances, intangible cultural heritage experiences and tea tasting, vividly showcasing the profound heritage and contemporary vitality of traditional Chinese tea culture, while promoting the ideas of harmony in diversity, harmonious coexistence and shared beauty.

In his speech at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong said that tea carries the meaning of civilization and conveys a message of peace that transcends national borders. He said tea is about harmony between humanity and nature and also embodies the values of shared benefits and inclusiveness.

Speaker of the Indonesian Regional Representative Council Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin said in his remarks that International Tea Day reminds people that tea can serve as a tool of friendship, "but friendship does not mean harmony in uniformity, it means harmony in diversity."

He said International Tea Day should be used as an opportunity to preserve friendship and further strengthen Indonesia's relations with other countries.

Indonesian Minister of Culture Fadli Zon said that culture flourishes through dialogue, adaptation and mutual respect, and this event demonstrated how tea, simple yet profound, can become a bridge between civilizations.

Guests taste tea during a themed event titled "Tea for Harmony, Shared Beauty" in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2026. A themed event titled "Tea for Harmony, Shared Beauty" was held on Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia, bringing together guests from various countries to celebrate International Tea Day, which falls on the same day. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

A tea art performance is staged during a themed event titled "Tea for Harmony, Shared Beauty" in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2026. A themed event titled "Tea for Harmony, Shared Beauty" was held on Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia, bringing together guests from various countries to celebrate International Tea Day, which falls on the same day. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)