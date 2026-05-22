Celebration marking International Tea Day held at UN headquarters in New York

Xinhua) 17:00, May 22, 2026

A guest takes a sip of tea during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A guest prepares to taste tea during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A tea artist performs during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A tea artist performs during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People drink tea during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)