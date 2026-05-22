Celebration marking International Tea Day held at UN headquarters in New York
A guest takes a sip of tea during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
A guest prepares to taste tea during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
A tea artist performs during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
A tea artist performs during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People drink tea during a celebration marking the International Tea Day at the UN headquarters in New York, May 21, 2026. A celebration titled "Tea for Harmony and Shared Development-Zhejiang Longjing Tea at the United Nations" was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
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