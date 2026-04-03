China congratulates Min Aung Hlaing on being elected as Myanmar's new president: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:21, April 03, 2026

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China extends congratulations to Min Aung Hlaing on being elected as Myanmar's new president, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a query at a daily press briefing. According to media reports, Min Aung Hlaing on Friday secured more than half of the votes in Myanmar's Union Parliament, winning the country's presidential election.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)