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China congratulates Min Aung Hlaing on being elected as Myanmar's new president: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:21, April 03, 2026
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China extends congratulations to Min Aung Hlaing on being elected as Myanmar's new president, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Friday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a query at a daily press briefing. According to media reports, Min Aung Hlaing on Friday secured more than half of the votes in Myanmar's Union Parliament, winning the country's presidential election.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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