Chinese Embassy in Myanmar holds reception marking PRC's 76th founding anniversary
YANGON, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar held a reception in Yangon on Wednesday to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar.
More than 500 people attended the reception, including Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia, Myanmar officials including Union Minister for Ministry 1 of the President's Office U Tin Aung San, foreign diplomats, and representatives of international organizations, Chinese-funded enterprises and overseas Chinese.
During the event, Ma said that since the founding of the People's Republic of China 76 years ago, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China has become a contributor to global development, a driver of openness and prosperity, a responsible actor in addressing the questions of our time, and a guardian of world peace and stability.
She added that China stands ready to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to implement the leaders' consensus and promote exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in various fields.
U Tin Aung San said that Myanmar firmly upholds the one-China policy and is willing to continue to deepen the building of the community of a shared future between Myanmar and China.
Photos
Related Stories
- Northern Myanmar criminal group on trial in China over killings, telecom fraud
- China, Myanmar hold 8th ministerial meeting on law enforcement and security cooperation
- Myanmar exports over 145,000 tons of fishery products to China in 2 years
- Chinese FM calls for deepening China-Myanmar Community with shared future
- China, Myanmar sign cooperation agreement for 2025 LMC Special Fund
- Youth cultural performances celebrate 75 years of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.