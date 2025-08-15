Chinese FM calls for deepening China-Myanmar Community with shared future

KUNMING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Myanmar's Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe in Anning, Yunnan Province, on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar, adding that both sides should take this opportunity to deepen the construction of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future and contribute to their respective development and rejuvenation.

Wang said that China supports Myanmar in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions and is supported by its people, and supports Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and national unity.

He expressed the hope that Myanmar will earnestly ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar, further crack down on cross-border crimes and maintain peace and stability along the border between the two countries.

U Than Swe, who is in China for the tenth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, said Myanmar firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports China's three global initiatives, and thanks China for providing valuable support and assistance to Myanmar's economic and social development and post-disaster reconstruction.

