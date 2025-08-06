China, Myanmar sign cooperation agreement for 2025 LMC Special Fund

Xinhua) August 06, 2025

YANGON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The signing ceremony for the 2025 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund project cooperation agreement was held in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia and Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs U Ko Ko Kyaw signed the agreement for LMC cooperation projects, the statement said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ma said the signing of the 14 projects under the 2025 LMC Special Fund will continue to support Myanmar's development in areas such as agriculture, environmental protection, science and technology, culture, education, and disaster prevention.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Myanmar, make good use of the funds, and promote the building of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future to bring more benefits to the two peoples, she said.

Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe, also a member of Myanmar's State Security and Peace Commission, expressed appreciation for China's continued support, saying that the government and people of Myanmar sincerely thank China for providing the funds to share development opportunities with Myanmar.

Since 2018, Myanmar has received support from the LMC fund for a total of 132 projects in eight batches, making it the largest Mekong country in terms of number of projects approved.

