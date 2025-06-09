China has always required firms to abide by laws of host countries: Chinese Embassy in Thailand on reported heavy metal pollution incident

Global Times) 09:40, June 09, 2025

(Photo/Screenshot from Chinese Embassy in Thailand)

Asked to comment on media claims that heavy metal levels in rivers such as the Kok River and the Sai River in Thailand have exceeded the standard, which is suspected to be caused by mining activities by Chinese companies in Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on its official WeChat account on Sunday that the Chinese side pays great attention to the heavy metal pollution incident in the tributaries of the Mekong River in Thailand and has noted the test reports recently released by the Thai government and relevant local authorities.

China supports Thailand and Myanmar in strengthening communication and coordination, conducting scientific and responsible investigations, and resolving the problem through friendly consultations, the embassy stated, adding that China has always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by the laws of the host countries and operate legally and in compliance with regulations.

China is willing to work closely with countries in the Mekong River Basin to jointly protect the ecological environment and water quality of the basin, the embassy said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)