Art exhibition held in Yangon to mark 75th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:08, June 03, 2025

YANGON, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A five-day art exhibition is being held in Yangon, Myanmar, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar.

U Maw Li Shwe, chairman of the Myanmar-China Calligraphy and Painting Association, said on Monday that the exhibition aims to bring together Myanmar-born Chinese artists and Myanmar artists to promote cultural exchange and mutual learning, as well as enhance friendship between the two nations.

Calligraphy works and paintings from eight artists are being displayed in the exhibition, which are on sale for charity. They will be donated to the Chinese calligraphy competition fund to support Myanmar-born Chinese artists, he added.

U Maw Li Shwe expressed the hope that the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between Myanmar and China will last forever and continue to grow and deepen.

The exhibition, which opened on May 31, will run until June 4.

