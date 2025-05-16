Music strengthens people-to-people bonds along China-Myanmar border

Photo shows a bamboo forest in Mengba Naxi exotic garden in Mangshi city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhuang Zhibin)

"The golden peacock follows the golden deer... to the marriage registration office"—these were the original closing lyrics of the song "Fernleaf Hedge Bamboo under Moonlight," a song originally created to promote China's Marriage Law. In its birthplace, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the song has transcended borders, blending with other outstanding works from bordering Myanmar to become a moving symbol of shared friendship and cultural affinity.

Dehong borders Myanmar on three sides, and it has long been a cultural crossroads. Today, various cultural events here serve as vital bridges for people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Students of China and Myanmar from a primary school sing a song during a cultural exchange activity in Yinjing village, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Kong Yongqin)

In Yinjing village on the China-Myanmar border, a band called Mengba Naxi performs the song "Fernleaf Hedge Bamboo under Moonlight."

Zhao Xing, former director of the Cultural Center in Ruili, Dehong, recalled that in the early days of the reform and opening-up, lyricist Ni Weide came to Dehong seeking inspiration. Walking through the lush bamboo groves, he overheard young people of the Dai ethnic group whispering among the stalks, and was moved to pen the song's lyrics. Composer Shi Guangnan then wove local Dai melodies into the words, creating the beloved classic.

The five vocalists of Mengba Naxi not only perform these timeless melodies at home but also bring local music to stages across China and Myanmar. At events like the China-Myanmar Cultural Exchange Week, they've performed "Fernleaf Hedge Bamboo under Moonlight" and other songs for Myanmar audiences and the Myanmar tune "Seagull" for Chinese listeners.

People watch a performance to welcome the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, in Jiexiang town, Ruili city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Kong Yongqin)

In February 2024, the group was invited to Yangon of Myanmar where they performed the Chinese classics "See the Chimney Smoke Rise Again" and "Little Rain in March." To their surprise and delight, Myanmar's younger generation joined in, softly singing along and creating a warm and unforgettable atmosphere.

Dressed in traditional Myanmar attire and wearing Thanakha, a traditional yellowish-white cosmetic paste, on her face, Luo Ruibing, a Myanmar student from the Third Ethnic Middle School of Ruili, stepped into the recording studio to deliver a heartfelt bilingual version of the Chinese song "Tomorrow Will Be Better."

Born and raised in Ruili, Luo has attended local Chinese schools since childhood, studying alongside other young Myanmar students. She first discovered the hulusi, a traditional Chinese wind instrument, as a primary school student and was instantly captivated. Over the years, she's honed her skills, with "Fernleaf Hedge Bamboo under Moonlight" becoming her signature piece.

Residents of China and Myanmar participate in a dance performance at a carnival. (Photo/Yang Xuemei)

"I want to use music to share Ruili's cultural charm with everyone," she said.

The Chinese songs performed by her have gone viral online, with each video surpassing 100,000 views. The songs have earned her a growing reputation in the area along the China-Myanmar border, with frequent performance invitations. At the 2024 China-Myanmar Cultural Exchange Week, she once again took the stage with "Tomorrow Will Be Better."

"We all know how to sing 'Tomorrow Will Be Better.' There are just so many Chinese songs that Myanmar people can sing," said Long Wei with a smile. He is a Myanmar expert at the Yunnan International Communication Center for South and Southeast Asia.

Long has been deeply involved in fostering cultural exchange between China and Myanmar. "I grew up listening to Chinese music," he said. In the 1980s and 1990s, many Chinese pop songs swept into Myanmar. Local musicians adapted the melodies with new Myanmar lyrics, making Chinese music a familiar sound for many Myanmar listeners.

Members of Mengba Naxi band perform a song at the opening ceremony of the China-Myanmar Cultural Exchange Week in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Outside of work, Long has embraced social media, using his language skills to translate Chinese songs into Burmese. He shares each video with detailed captions, attracting a wide Myanmar audience online.

"Melody transcends language, and translation helps music resonate more deeply," he said. His content has since expanded beyond music to include Chinese drama reviews and TV program commentaries. His goal is to bring Chinese culture closer to audiences in Myanmar.

In Ruili's Jiexiang town, a cultural performance is staged nearly every quarter. During a performance held in March 2025, Chinese and Myanmar students from the Second Ethnic Middle School of Ruili sang two Chinese songs together.

"Studying and living in China, making friends through music, and performing on village stages bring a lot of joy," said Myanmar student Mu Wenjie, who participated in the performance.

Members of Mengba Naxi band have an interview with People's Daily. (People's Daily Online/Zhuang Zhibin)

In Dehong, music is part of everyday life. Nearly every border town and village has its own stage. During holidays, local Chinese residents organize performances and often invite Myanmar friends to join.

Zhu Qiuying, head of publishing at the Dehong Ethnic Publishing House, said they used to produce CDs to share Dehong's music across the border in Myanmar.

Music also serves as a symbol of solidarity in times of crisis. After an earthquake struck Myanmar, China was among the first to send emergency aid. Touched by footage of the rescue teams in action, Luo said, "In Myanmar's time of need, China came, bringing tents, supplies, and encouragement."

