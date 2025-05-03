China's 10th batch of aid supplies handed over to quake-hit Myanmar
Participants pose for a group photo during the handover ceremony of the tenth batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2, 2025. The tenth batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government was handed over to Myanmar on Friday in Yangon. The aid supplies included 18,000 tons of diesel oil. Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein accepted them in Yangon. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
YANGON, May 2 (Xinhua) -- The tenth batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government was handed over to Myanmar on Friday in Yangon, Myanmar.
The aid supplies included 18,000 tons of diesel oil. Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein accepted them in Yangon.
A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. As of May 1, the earthquake has claimed 3,835 lives and injured 5,105 people, with 105 others remaining unaccounted for, according to Myanmar's official data.
