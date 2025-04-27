China's 9th batch of aid supplies arrives in quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:32, April 27, 2025

YANGON, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The ninth batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government on Saturday arrived in Yangon, Myanmar, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Saturday.

The aid supplies included 68,000 doses of tetanus vaccines (adsorbed), 570,000 doses of recombinant B subunit cholera vaccine for adults, and 77,910 doses of recombinant B subunit cholera vaccine for children, the statement said.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. As of April 26, the earthquake has claimed 3,769 lives and injured 5,106 people, with 107 others remaining unaccounted for, according to Myanmar's official data.

