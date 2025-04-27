China-funded workshop on sustainable mangrove conservation held in Myanmar

Xinhua) 13:06, April 27, 2025

YANGON, April 25 (Xinhua) -- A workshop on enhancing blue ocean and coastal ecosystems through sustainable mangrove conservation was held in Yangon, capital of Myanmar, on Friday.

Funded by CITIC Myanmar, the workshop was jointly organized by Kunming Zhi Gen Social Work Development Center (KMZG), Myanmar Environmental Rehabilitation-conservation Network (MERN), Mangrove Service Network (MSN), and China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC).

The objectives of the workshop are to share knowledge, experience, and technical expertise on mangrove restoration and conservation, and to explore potential expansion of mangrove restoration programs in the Ayeyarwady, Mon, Rakhine, and Tanintharyi regions, according to CITIC Myanmar.

Piao Bo, deputy managing director of CITIC Myanmar, said that by holding the workshop, they aimed to establish a wide range of partnerships with all participants, so that they could jointly create a shared future where humanity and nature thrived in harmony.

He added that mangroves are not only Myanmar's green treasures but also global assets in the fight against climate change.

"We sincerely hope that every mangrove tree we plant today will grow into a green promise for our shared future," he added.

He further said that in the future, CITIC would remain fully committed to carrying out CSR programs in Myanmar and to further strengthening the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship with local communities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)