China's 8th batch of aid supplies arrives in quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 15:18, April 22, 2025

YANGON, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The eighth batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government on Tuesday arrived at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar, which was devastated by a 7.9-magnitude earthquake on March 28.

The aid supplies include 24,600 bone plates, 132,000 bone screws, 4,526 intramedullary nails, 30 sets of tool kits, 1 million bottles of sodium penicillin for injection, 400,000 bottles of metronidazole tablets, 90,000 boxes of cefradine capsules, 300 boxes of medical disinfectant tablets, and 2,000 barrels of medical iodine cotton swabs.

As of April 18, the earthquake has claimed 3,726 lives and injured 5,105 people, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for, according to Myanmar's official data.

