China sends quake assessment team to Myanmar

April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China sent a group of experts to Myanmar for an earthquake investigation and assessment at the request of the Myanmar government, according to the China Earthquake Administration (CEA) on Thursday.

Led by the administration, the team comprises about 30 experts from professional institutions such as the CEA, Tongji University, and Harbin Institute of Technology. The CEA said that the assessment is expected to provide a scientific basis for post-disaster reconstruction, disaster prevention, and mitigation.

So far, the administration said the team has completed the disaster investigation and assessment tasks in Yangon, Bago and Naypyidaw. It has assessed the intensity and extent of the earthquake in the areas and put forward emergency response and repair suggestions for damaged houses.

According to the CEA, the team is now conducting investigations and evaluations in Mandalay.

A 7.9-magnitude quake struck Myanmar on March 28. As of Tuesday, the earthquake has claimed 3,759 lives and injured 5,107 others, with 114 people still reported missing nationwide, official data showed.

